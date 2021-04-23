South Korea: The kind of popularity and love that the famous K-pop band BTS gets is unbeatable. But if fans shower love on this K-pop band, then the BTS members also make sure that they never disappoint their ARMY. Also Read - BTS Updates, April 21, Wednesday: Trailer Of New Photobook Released, Will Jin Join Military Next Year?

In a recent such incident, BTS has conveyed that it is looking forward to meet their Filipino ARMY post the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - BTS' Jin To Join Military Next Year As Per Law, But What About The Future of K-pop Band?

In this regard, the BTS members including Jimin, RM, Jungkook, V, Suga, J-Hope, and Jin took to social media sharing some heartwarming messages for their fans. They shared a video on Facebook and title it ‘A message from BTS to the Philippines’. In the video, they not only talked about meeting Filipino Army soon but also asked fans to take care and be safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Wouldn’t it be smart if you put your heart into something every moment? It’s been a while since we met ARMY and everyone in the Philippines. Let’s meet soon after this long winter is over. I miss you a lot,” group leader RM said. Meanwhile, band member Suga said, “It’s a smart decision if you think about it carefully when you make a decision. The year 2021 has started everyone. I hope that everyone stays healthy this year so we see you at the show.” Also Read - BTS Release Trailer Of Their Upcoming Photobook Map Of The Soul ON:E, Pre-Bookings From April 22

Jimin also thanked their Filipino fans and said, “Dear Filipino ARMY, I hope my heart can reach you and thank you for always supporting us. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

Take a look at this heart-warming message by BTS:

This South Korean band is widely loved across countries and recently they also organised a virtual relay concert called Bang Bang Con 21 for their fans. Ever since the launch of Dynamite in August 2020, BTS has won hearts across the world and has set several records.