South Korea: BTS' much-anticipated song of the year, Butter has finally been released and people across the world are loving it. In just an hour the song crossed over 20 million views on YouTube. Social media is flooded with people showering love and expressing their views about the song.

The ARMY members are tweeting with the hashtag 'BTSBackWithButter'. While several fans wrote that they are now 'obsessed with the song', others mentioned how this is for the first time that the K-pop boys included the word 'ARMY' in their song. Fans also compared it to the group's last year mega-hit Dynamite. "TAEHYUNG AND HIS SUNGLASSES AND GOOFY SMILE IN DYNAMITE VS. BUTTER Face with tears of joy OH MY GOD PLEASE HE'S THE CUTEST #BTS_Butter," one of the ARMY members tweeted.

Look how BTS ARMY is reacting to Butter:

Watch the & in between the #BTS_BUTTER Official MV. It all counts towards the Hot 100 as streams!! Official MV: https://t.co/6nTqeiWwR5

Official Audio: https://t.co/vXVyEFtBPd

Instrumental: https://t.co/fruhHkOouh pic.twitter.com/piHXefluij — 보라고래52 (@borakore52) May 21, 2021

“Oh when I look in the mirror

I’ll melt your heart into 2

I got that superstar glow so ooh~” TOTALLY HOOKED ON THIS PART! Langsung nyantol bat di kepala weyyy. Fix part terfavoritku!!! #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/NvwGddMW4L — н ρ ν м ∞⁷ (@itsdianrahma) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the K-pop band boys had earlier announced that the world TV debut of their new single Butter will be made at the mega Billboard Music Awards which are to be held on May 23. BTS has also been nominated in the Top Social Artist category. This is the fifth time that BTS has been nominated under this category. The South Korean band has also claimed this trophy four years running.