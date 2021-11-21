Los Angeles: BTS boys – Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, V, Suga are all set to perform at the American Music Awards in a few hours from now. The mega show is scheduled to take place on November 21 at 8 PM ET. This means, in India, the awards will stream at 6:30 am on Monday. The awards will be streamed live on ABC. Ahead of the show, Cardi B, who will also be hosting the awards, has revealed that her daughter Kulture is super excited for BTS’ performance.Also Read - OMG! BTS Jungkook, Jimin, V and J-Hope Dance and Pose With ARMY As They Attend Harry Styles' Concert In LA

Cardi B has revealed that BTS is her 3-year-old daughter's favourite K-pop group. The WAP singer also added that her daughter listens to BTS and is excited about their performance. "That girl listens to BTS because, you know, they're, like, more, like, friendly and they make her dance and all that stuff. So I know she gonna be excited to see them," Cardi B told Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, BTS and Coldplay will be performing their first-ever collaboration My Universe at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. This is for the first time that BTS will be performing My Universe on stage with a live audience. Earlier, BTS performed My Universe with Coldplay on the Global Citizen stage. While Coldplay's Chris Martin was present on the stage in New York, BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook joined him on screen from South Korea.

Apart from this, Megan Thee Stallion recently announced that she will not be performing at the AMAs.

