South Korea: What is it that catches everyone's attention each time BTS boys are spotted? Obviously, their fashion! The K-pop singers never fail to impress ARMY members from across the world with their stunning looks. From walking on the ramp to classy airport looks, BTS boys have repeatedly proved that they can slay any outfit with their style. Now, BTS has been named as one of the 'Most Stylish Musicians' by Rolling Stone magazine.

On Friday, American magazine Rolling Stone released a list of '25 Most Stylish Musicians Now' which features several musicians. While Lil Nas X topped the list, it was followed by Lady Gaga and Cardi B. South Korean group BTS was on the fourth position. Talking about the same, Rolling Stone mentioned that BTS 'elevated standard concert attire to more high-fashion fare'. It also recalled how BTS boys were declared as the ambassadors for Louis Vuitton last year. "Their definition of menswear includes everything from oversize suits to blinged-out matador jackets and sequined blouses on tour. BTS has always been as adventurous with their fashion as they are with their music, breaking down gender norms one leather corset at a time," the magazine mentioned.

Apart from BTS, South Korea's EXO was also featured in the list on the 24th spot. Other musicians part of the list includes Beyoncé, Rihanna Kanye West, Harry Styles, Maluma, Dua Lipa and Lizzo among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS boys are preparing for their upcoming album details about which have not been released yet. Apart from this, the septet is also due to hold their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul in March this year.