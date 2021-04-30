South Korea: Here’s good news for all BTS fans, your favourite K-pop band is coming with a new track ‘Butter’ which will be released on May 21. This will be the group’s second English song after last year’s mega-hit, ‘Dynamite.’ Also Read - Billboard Awards Nominations: K-pop Rules Top Social Artist Category, BTS Nominated For The 5th Time

While BTS fans are now eagerly waiting for this new track, the South Korean band released an hour-long logo trailer video for ‘Butter’. The video shows an animated pat of butter melting for an hour. In the background of this melting butter, one can hear certain sounds including kitchen noises. The video has already received over 12 million views on YouTube. Apart from this, BTS is also using a platform called bts-butter.com for the promotion of the song. This site offers BTS fans (also known as its ARMY) to create their own butter card. All you have to do is to fill in your name, city and country in the form. Fans are already taking to Twitter sharing their ‘butter cards’ and expressing excitement for the upcoming track. Also Read - BTS Jungkook Reveals What Makes Their K-pop Band Different From Others - Check Here

Several BTS fans are also using these ‘butter cards’ in a creative way. Take a look:

Ever since the release of Dynamite in August last year, BTS has made several records and has become people’s favourite. Dynamite by this famous K-pop band has made several records. It is the third most liked video on YouTube of all time, the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group in 2020. Dynamite also became the fastest Korean group MV to hit 600 million views on a popular online streaming platform.