South Korea: Popular K-pop band BTS might not have won the Grammys, but they are undoubtedly on road to success. Even months after its release, 'Dynamite' is still proving to be a lucky charm for the K-pop band. Yes, BTS has now officially claimed the Guinness World Records title for Dynamite. It has now earned the title of 'Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres'. This comes as its MV premiere was watched by over 3 million concurrent viewers. This comes days after the BTS broke the internet with their electrifying performance on their song Dynamite at the Grammys.

Even the Guinness World Records took to Twitter mentioning, "#BTS's "Dynamite" Officially Takes Guinness World Records Title For "Most Simultaneous Viewers For A Music Video On YouTube Premieres"

However, this is not the first time that much loved BTS has set a record. Ever since the ‘Dynamite’ debut in August last year, the band has created several records. Dynamite’s official music video was the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group in 2020. The list of BTS’ setting records does not end here. The group’s Dynamite also became the fastest Korean group MV to hit 600 million views on a popular online streaming platform.

Well, one thing is confirmed, in a very short snap of time, BTS which includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have become millennials’ favourite. We are sure that in the coming days, these boys will set many more major records and have a long way to go.