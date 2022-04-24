BTS’s RM Shares and Deletes Mahira Sharma’s Pic on Instagram: BTS is known for coming up with their version of Bollywood songs which makes them more popular among Indian ARMY. On April 24, BTS rapper and leader RM shared a picture of Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma and deleted the same within moments. However, the Indian ARMY went crazy over RM’s deleted post and tweeted the same on various BTS fan accounts. Check out this tweet by a die-hard BTS fan:Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Trends Big, Breaks Record With 147.8M Likes, 6M Views on Judgement Day

@paras_chhabra go to Instagram and check BTS leader #kimnamjoon (RM) he is posted some photos and one of the one is #Mahirasharma‘s pic…

Look it I uploaded pic.twitter.com/KUxI0C70Ym — 💫✨ (@NehaKiTweets) April 22, 2022

Also Read - Two Students From Telangana Killed In Accident In US

Indian ARMY Speculates BTS-Mahira Collab!

Taking a dig at the actor’s alleged link-up and dating rumours with former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra a user tweeted, “Paras Chabra go to Instagram and check BTS leader #kimnamjoon (RM) he is posted some photos and one of the one is #Mahirashharma’s pic… Look it I uploaded.” Another fan took a jibe on Paras and wrote, wrote, “Mahira in k-pop video??? A collab makes sense, coz She’s the star of MV with BILLION views. If not, then Bruh, BTS guys follow Mahira? Crush?? Whatever it is, aaj koi jealous soul, khud ko maregi….” Check out another funny tweet speculating BTS collaboration with Mahira: Also Read - LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 37 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Lucknow Super Giants vs MUmbai Indians, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 24, Sunday



Mahira Stars in Music Video With Paras Chhabra!

On the work front Mahira dropped a video teaser of her music album Darpok Mahiya with alleged beau Paras Chhabra on her Instagram handle few days ago. Apart from gaining popularity in the Salman Khan hosted reality show Yaaron Ka Tashan, Naagin and Kundali Bhagya.

For more updates on Mahira Sharma check out this space at India.com.