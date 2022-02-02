Wordle x BTS: Remember the popular online game ‘Wordle’, which took social media by storm last month? Thousands of social media users took to Twitter to share their scores, flooding everyone’s social media timelines with yellow and green coloured bricks. If you are a Wordle fan who also happens to be an ARMY, you are in for a treat! Yes, you heard it right – Wordle has now got a BTS ‘twist’ to it. Popular BTS stan account @btschartdata has come up with the new game which is being loved by BTS fans all over.Also Read - BTS V Reacts as Park Seo-Joon Enjoys Golf, Army Wonders Where's Choi Woo-shik’s

While the BTS version of Wordle has no association with the classic Wordle, the new game is getting an equal amount of love (if not more) from the netizens, On Wednesday morning, the Indian ARMY woke up to the hashtag ‘Wordle-BTS-X’ trending on Twitter. They were pleasantly surprised to find out that the new game had already taken the Twitterverse by storm. Also Read - BTS ARMY Panics as Jimin Tests COVID Positive And Undergoes Appendicitis Surgery - Check Tweets

How does this new version work? It is the same as classic Wordle – you get 6 shots at guessing the 5-letter-word and after each guess, the colour of the tiles tells how close you were to the original word. In the BTS version of Wordle, each word is related to the K-Pop phenomenon, BTS. No points for guessing, ARMY is hooked to the new version of Wordle and cannot stop playing it. Many took to Twitter to share screenshots of their scores with some saying that they used ‘Jimin’ as their first guess. Also Read - BTS Boys Dance to Shamita Shetty's Sharara Sharara Ahead of Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale - Check Viral Video

bts wordle and everyone’s first guess being J-I-M-I-N . oh the purple braincells in our heads rn — sobok sobok (@pjmvelvets) February 1, 2022

bruh that bts wordle just annoyed me bc why did i forget the name of every single bts song the second i started — ♥︎ ꕤ (@littleaeong) February 1, 2022

oh btschartdata is a GENIUS because bts and wordle???? LETS GO pic.twitter.com/gfVmFaqYvF — fawzul⁷ (@agustranda) February 1, 2022

For the uninitiated, the classic version of Wordle, created by Josh Wardle, was recently purchased by the New York Times. The game, however, continues to remain free to play. After Wordle’s raging success, it would be interesting to see how ‘Wordle-BTS-X’ fares. However, for some reason, ARMY feels the BTS version of Wordle is harder than the classic one. How did you fare in the new game? Sound off in the comments below.

– – Written by Deepansh Duggal