BTS at Oscars 2022: BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were present at the 94th Academy Awards! Yes, you read it right. The K-pop band members made their presence virtually where they talked about their favorite movies including the Disney ones such as Aladdin. A video is played at the award ceremony where an envelope opens Favourite Film Musical With BTS. Then 2017’s film Coco was played on the screen and Jimin addressed it’s ‘Coco’. RM was heard saying ‘t’s a masterpiece, I watched it three times and cried a lot. V was heard saying, ‘Truly, Pixar is unbeleivable.’ Jimin then laughed and said. ‘I didn’t cry though’.. Watch the full video shared below.Also Read - Oscar Awards Prize Money: How Much Money do The Winners Get Apart From The Trophy? Do They Even Get Anything? Here's What we Know!
As soon as the video went viral, BTS ARMY couldn’t control their excitement. One of the users wrote, “I saw BTS and literally jumped. then I was like “oh, they just mean behind the scenes 😅” AND THEN I SAW BTS TALKING ON MY SCREEN AT THE OSCARS”. Another one wrote, “bts are so famous and in demand even award shows like the oscars personally contact them to get them to do cameos… they truly are the biggest band in the world”. Also Read - Oscars 2022 LIVE Updates: BTS at Oscars, Ladies And Gentlemen!
Take a look at BTS ARMY’s reactions here.
Also Read - Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Zendaya Just Wore a Crop Top at The Biggest Glam Night And Nobody is Even Complaining! - See Stunning Pics of Spider-Man Actress
Meanwhile, BTS’ V has been the talk of the town since stepping into Instagram. He has broken a world record in less than an hour because of his overwhelming popularity. Kim Taehyung aka V has achieved a new world record just days after being the 1st Asian to surpass 19 million likes on the platform. Taehyung is now officially added to Wikipedia’s “List of Most-Liked Instagram Posts” globally.