BTS at Oscars 2022: BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were present at the 94th Academy Awards! Yes, you read it right. The K-pop band members made their presence virtually where they talked about their favorite movies including the Disney ones such as Aladdin. A video is played at the award ceremony where an envelope opens Favourite Film Musical With BTS. Then 2017's film Coco was played on the screen and Jimin addressed it's 'Coco'. RM was heard saying 't's a masterpiece, I watched it three times and cried a lot. V was heard saying, 'Truly, Pixar is unbeleivable.' Jimin then laughed and said. 'I didn't cry though'.. Watch the full video shared below.

As soon as the video went viral, BTS ARMY couldn't control their excitement. One of the users wrote, "I saw BTS and literally jumped. then I was like "oh, they just mean behind the scenes 😅" AND THEN I SAW BTS TALKING ON MY SCREEN AT THE OSCARS". Another one wrote, "bts are so famous and in demand even award shows like the oscars personally contact them to get them to do cameos… they truly are the biggest band in the world".

Take a look at BTS ARMY’s reactions here.

[NEWS] @BTS_twt appeared at the Oscars 2022, they share their favorite film musical moments at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/mowTFtyr2p — BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@BTSChartsDailyx) March 28, 2022

BTS appearance was unexpected i just screamed when i saw them on #Oscars — BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@BTSChartsDailyx) March 28, 2022

BTS on oscars #Oscars OMG OMG — BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@BTSChartsDailyx) March 28, 2022

OMG… BTS at The Oscars 😲 pic.twitter.com/4W3MDVj0JW — Dita ⁷ (@almostdita) March 28, 2022

all of us watching the OSCARS and suddenly seeing bts: pic.twitter.com/FCzLveF1K2 — Mel⁷ is seeing bts again in LV! (@withlovebts7) March 28, 2022

already see good things are coming for BTS as always in 2022, when that new album and new music drops they gonna clear every chart, they gonna bag, secure and snatch records from left to right claiming another successful year as their’s again at #1. — 🧸🍓Carterrr⁷🍊 (@ughmane) March 28, 2022



Meanwhile, BTS’ V has been the talk of the town since stepping into Instagram. He has broken a world record in less than an hour because of his overwhelming popularity. Kim Taehyung aka V has achieved a new world record just days after being the 1st Asian to surpass 19 million likes on the platform. Taehyung is now officially added to Wikipedia’s “List of Most-Liked Instagram Posts” globally.