South Korea: Here's a piece of exciting news for BTS fans across the world. The K-pop group will be participating in Global Citizen Live for the first time. This means that BTS will feature its performances in a 24-hour broadcast. While the mega event will take place on September 25, it will be streamed by ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, iHeartRadio, FX, Hulu, YouTube and Twitter.

BTS is not the only group that will perform for Global Citizen Live. Other singers/groups include Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Davido, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes, Green Day, H.E.R., Metallica, Ricky Martin, the Weeknd and Usher. Apart from this, Global Citizen will be organised with a live audience in some parts of the world, including in Central Park, New York.

Praising the famous BTS, Global Citizen said in a statement, "BTS literally will inspire an entire region and the world. They are not just one of the world's greatest K-pop acts, they are one of the world's greatest artists, period and I think their career has shown that they have such an incredibly epic reach that inspires people to participate. So the fact that they are going to be so involved in Global Citizen Live in such a big way is incredible."

Meanwhile, BTS recently released its latest song Permission To Dance along with the CD version of Butter. The song is being widely loved by ARMY members across the world. It also recorded over 68 million views in just 24 hours of its release and topped the iTunes chart in over 90 countries including United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and Australia among others.