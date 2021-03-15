Seoul: K-pop band, BTS gave their first-ever solo performance at the Grammy Awards 2021 from a rooftop of Seoul, South Korea. The band chose to perform their hit ‘Dynamite’ for the biggest music night of the year. However, losing out on a Grammy awards made their fan-base upset all over the world but the performance underneath a massive ceiling of floral arrangements and sparklers, surrounded by Seoul city lights made up for everything. Also Read - Grammys 2021 Full List of Winners: Harry Styles Grabs His First Grammy, Beyonce Makes History

Dynamite got nominated in the Best duo pop/ Group Performance but Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain on Me’ won the title and left the ARMY heartbroken. By seeing the iconic performance fans couldn’t keep their calm and started the trend on Twitter #SetTheNightAlightBTS. Jeon Jungkook started the performance with a bang and then moved to join other band members RM, Jin, Jimin, V, J-Hope and Suga who set the stage on fire. As per the fans on Twitter, the building is the Parc1 Tower in Yeouido, Seoul. Also Read - Grammys 2021: H.E.R Wins Song of The Year For 'I Can't Breathe' Based on Racist Killing of George Floyd

On The Tonight Show, RM told Jimmy Fallon, “The Grammys is definitely the most honourable music award that evaluates the prominence and musicality of an artist. Doing a BTS solo performance with our own song and winning a Grammy (is) our ultimate goal, and our dream that has naturally grown inside us.”

BTS also performed at the Grammys last year with Lil Nas X for ‘Old Town Road’ along with Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Mason Ramsey but this was the first time, they performed their own music on stage.