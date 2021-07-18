South Korea: BTS‘ latest song Permission To Dance is the new internet sensation and has become everyone’s favourite around the world. But seems like the South Korean government has a different perception. Yes, Permission To Dance has been banned from playing in Seoul gyms.Also Read - Inside BTS RM's New Studio at HYBE Building: Wall Paintings, Stylish Decor, And Music All Over

The South Korean government has banned several K-pop songs including BTS' Permission To Dance and Drunk-Dazed by ENHYPEN from playing in the gyms. Reportedly, the decision has been taken because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Authorities have cited that working out to fast-paced tunes with over 120 beats per minute can be dangerous and that such songs must be banned to prevent people from breathing fast or sweating hard.

This comes amid the rising cases of coronavirus in South Korea. The government there has imposed several restrictions. Even the maximum treadmill speed has been capped at 6 km/h.

Permission To Dance was released on July 9 along with the CD version of Butter. The song recorded over 68 million views in just 24 hours of its release and is the second collaboration between BTS and Ed Sheeran. The song topped the iTunes chart in over 90 countries including United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and Australia among others.

Meanwhile, BTS boys will also be participating in Global Citizen Live for the first time. This means that BTS will feature its performances in a 24-hour broadcast. While the mega event will take place on September 25, it will be streamed by ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, iHeartRadio, FX, Hulu, YouTube and Twitter. Global Citizen will be organised with a live audience in some parts of the world, including in Central Park, New York.