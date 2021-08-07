South Korea: BTS‘ Permission To Dance has become everyone’s favourite in a short period of time and even English singer-songwriter Elton John cannot stop listening to this track as well. Elton John has now joined the Permission To Dance challenge.Also Read - BTS Dynamite Sets Another Record, Becomes Fastest Korean Group MV To Surpass 1.2 Billion Views

The legendary singer took to social media sharing a video in which he can be seen singing and dancing on Permission To Dance. Dressed in a red and grey printed tracksuit, Elton can be seen singing lyrics from Permission to Dance: “When the nights get colder, and the rhythms got you falling behind.” Not just this, but Elton also left ARMY members in complete awe after he concluded his video saying, “Thank you, BTS. And love to ARMY.” Also Read - BTS ARMY Is Heartbroken After K-pop Boys Reveal Who Are Their Best Friends: 'Kya Karu Main Mar Jau?'

🎶When the nights get colder, And the rhythms got you falling behind 🎶 @BTS_twt #permissiontodance pic.twitter.com/3pDhkOiY35 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 6, 2021

This comes after BTS member RM gave a shoutout to the singer by singing a line from Permission To Dance that mentions Elton John. RM also swiped the camera as if passing on the microphone to Elton John at the end of the video and tagged him in the post.

When it all seems like it’s wrong Just sing along to @eltonofficial 🎤 #PermissionToDance pic.twitter.com/4IBwtbXV1S — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 6, 2021

Permission To Dance Challenge was announced last month. Under this, ARMY members are invited to recreate the latest BTS hit in a 15-second short video. Soon after the announcement, HYBE Entertainment released a video in which BTS boys RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were seen participating in this challenge. While the video has so far earned over 57 million views, thousands of fans are participating in this challenge. The BTS Permission to Dance Challenge will run till August 16.

Permission To Dance was released on July 9 along with the CD version of Butter. The song is the second collaboration between BTS and Ed Sheeran.