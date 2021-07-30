South Korea: Ever since the release of BTS latest song Permission To Dance, it has become the new internet sensation. But what has added more fun and success to this song is the ‘challenge’.Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Reveals How Johnny Depp From Cry-Baby Inspired His 'Butter' Look

It's been a week that BTS and YouTube announced 'Permission to Dance Challenge' Under this, ARMY members are invited to recreate the latest BTS hit in a 15-second short video. Soon after the announcement, HYBE Entertainment released a video in which BTS boys RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were seen participating in this challenge. While the video has so far earned over 57 million views, a number of fans are already participating in this challenge.

But do you know how to take part in this challenge?

STEP 1

Tap the “(+) Create Icon” on the YouTube app’s navigation bar at the bottom and select “Create a Short.”

STEP 2

Tap the “Add Music” button, choose BTS’ “Permission to Dance.” The song will be automatically set for 15 seconds.

STEP 3

Dance because you don’t need permission and record your video.

STEP 4

Click on “Upload” and it’s done.

Permission To Dance was released on July 9 along with the CD version of Butter. The song recorded over 68 million views in just 24 hours of its release and is the second collaboration between BTS and Ed Sheeran. It also topped Billboard Chart for a week. The song topped the iTunes chart in over 90 countries including United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and Australia among others.

The BTS Permission to Dance Challenge will run till August 16. Hurry up, make your own video!