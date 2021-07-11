BTS Song Permission To Dance: BTS’ latest track Permission To Dance has become the new internet sensation. The song is being widely appreciated and loved by fans across the world. Co-writer Ed Sheeran too has expressed happiness over the song being ‘heard on such a world stage.’Also Read - BTS' Permission To Dance Is The New Internet Sensation, Tops iTunes Charts In 92 Countries

Ed Sheeran took to social media in which he can be seen listening to Permission to Dance. "Wrote this song a while ago and so happy it's being heard on such a world stage and being sung by such talented people. Check out Permission to Dance by @bts.bighitofficial on all platforms x," the singer wrote.

Several fans took to the comment section of Ed Sheeran's post mentioning how much they loved his collaboration with K-pop septet. While one of the fans wrote, "Thank you for collaborating again!! PTD is a masterpiece," another social media user commented, "It's such an incredible feel good song! the happiness and energy I feel every time I hear it is beyond words THANK YOU!!"

Meanwhile, Permission To Dance, which was released on Friday topped the iTunes chart in over 90 countries including United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and Australia among others. Apart from this, the song has also crossed 95 million views as on 9 AM IST on Sunday.

Permission To Dance is not the first collaboration between BTS and Ed Sheeran. The English singer previously collaborated with BTS on Make it Right, which was a part of the group’s 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona.

