Los Angeles: BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are all set for their upcoming in-person concert in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission To Dance On Stage and will be held at California's SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2. This will be the group's first official concert of the year. The K-pop septet's last in-person concert was in 2019 which was titled 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself'. While ARMY members from around the world are super excited for the mega show, do you know how can one book tickets for this mega show?

When To Book Tickets For BTS LA Concert?

Tickets for BTS' Los Angeles concert can be booked on Ticketmaster. While fans who have a "BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP" have already started buying tickets (slot opened on October 7), verified ARMY members can get tickets from October 8. The general public can buy tickets from October 9 onwards.

How To Book Tickets For BTS LA Concert?

There are four steps in the procedure to book tickets – The Lobby, Waiting Room, Queue and Pick Your Seats. Once you visit Ticketmaster, you need to select the date on which BTS' concert is happening and then click on 'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – LA'. You then click on 'See Tickets' and 'Join The Queue'. It then shows you the number of people who are there to book tickets ahead of you. When it's your turn, you select the number of tickets you want to book and select the seat allotment on the map shown on the screen.

How Much Can Each Ticket Cost?

The lowest price one needs to pay to attend this BTS concert is $242 which is approximately Rs 18,000. While this price might sound a little affordable, these tickets are often for seats located away from the stage. For a premium BTS floor seat, one has to pay as high as $7875 which is approximately Rs Rs. 5,85,856 (Yes, it is over Rs 5 Lakh). However, $1388 or Rs 1,03,259 is the average price one will have to pay to attend a BTS SoFi Stadium concert.

Are you attending BTS’ concert? Are you excited?