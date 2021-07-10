South Korea: In less than 24 hours of its release, BTS‘ Permission To Dance has become everyone’s favourite across the world. The song has topped the iTunes chart in 92 countries.Also Read - BTS Is Back With Another Superhit Track And You Certainly Do Not Need 'Permission To Dance' | Watch

The song tops the iTunes chart in over 90 countries including United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and Australia among other nations. Apart from this, the song has also crossed 64 million views as on 6 AM IST on Saturday.

Permission To Dance was released on July 9 along with the CD version of their latest hit song Butter. The song has been co-written by Ed Sheeran. In the Permission To Dance music video, BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can be seen imaging life post the coronavirus pandemic. SUGA opens the music video holding a newspaper in his hands that has a headline that reads, '2022, the beginning of a new era.' In the song, BTS members can be seen dancing in what seems like in the midst of a desert.

Watch BTS Song Permission To Dance Here:

This is not the first time that BTS and Ed Sheeran has come together. The English singer previously collaborated with BTS on Make it Right, which was a part of the group’s 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona.

Setting trends and making new records is common for K-pop septet BTS. Butter which was released on May 21 is also setting several records. It topped Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the sixth week in the row. The song also managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day, become the fastest K-pop song to reach 300 million streams on Spotify and also became the first K-pop song to be included in Spotify’s ‘Songs of the Summer’ playlist.