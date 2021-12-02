Los Angeles: This is day 3 of BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage Concert in Los Angeles. While ARMY members from across the world are at the SoFi stadium for the mega show, there’s one fan who caught everyone’s attention. It’s none other than American singer Halsey. Yes, Halsey was also spotted at the stadium attending the BTS concert. The videos of Halsey cheering up for the K-pop boys are now going viral on social media. In the video, Halsey can be seen dressed in a white crop-top. She looks happiest as she waves at the camera and cheers up for BTS. This has made ARMY members wonder if the American singer is a BTS fan as well.Also Read - BTS' V, Jungkook, Jin and Others Send 'Finger Hearts' To ARMY As They Dress In Black, Fans Call Them 'Hottest Ever'

Halsey has given several super hit songs including Bad at Love, You Should Be Sad, Graveyard, New Americana and Colors among others.

Halsey cheers up for BTS boys:

For this unversed, this is the third day of BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage concert at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. The earlier two shows were also held at the same venue on November 27 and November 28. During these concerts, the septet performed several of their super hit songs including Butter, Dynamite and Fake Love among others. The last show will be held tomorrow i.e on December 2.

