Los Angeles: This was the day ARMY was eagerly waiting for! BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were back on stage with their concert in Los Angeles. The concert, titled Permission To Dance On Stage and was held at California's SoFi Stadium. The singers opened the mega show with their 2020 hit song Dynamite, following which they performed several of their super hit songs including Butter and Fake Love. ARMY members from across the world are enjoying this mega event, V remains seated during the show. Yes, the singer suffered an injury in his calf muscles during rehearsals, following which he has been advised to refrain from vigorous movements. The singers also impressed everyone with their dance moves. During the event, BTS boys also talked about the feeling of loneliness in the absence of ARMY and added that meeting fans is like 'Spring Day' for them. They also promised to meet ARMY again soon.

This is the group's first official concert of the year. The K-pop septet's last in-person concert was in 2019 which was titled 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself'.

Here are the highlights from the mega show: