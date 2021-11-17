BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE IN LA: BTS boys – Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, V and Suga are set for their mega show in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission to Dance on Stage and will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2. The concert is being held both offline but will also be LIVE streamed online. ARMY members from across the world are super excited for the same. However, do you know how can you watch this show by sitting at home? Here’s everything you must know.Also Read - BTS Is 7: ARMY Schools Magazine For 'Cropping' Jungkook From a Group Picture - Check Tweets

The Permission To Dance concert is being held offline with a live audience in Los Angeles. However, those who are not LA can watch it too. Follow these simple steps to watch the mega show:

STEP 1

Purchase your ticket at Weverse Shop

STEP 2

Go to the live streaming page

STEP 3

Log in using the Weverse Shop account you used to purchase your ticket

STEP 4

Set username (only for the first time)

STEP 5

Click on ‘VALIDATE TICKET’ to verify your ticket

STEP 6

Enjoy the BTS concert!

However, up to two devices can be logged on at the same time from a single purchased ticket. When a third device is logged on, the first device will be logged out automatically.

What are you waiting for? Dress up in your favourite outfit, gather your favourite snack and enjoy the Permission To Dance. Follow this space for more updates related to the mega show.