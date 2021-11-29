Los Angeles: Each moment of Permission To Dance On Stage has left ARMY members stunned and impressed. While the K-pop singers perform their superhit songs at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, there was a surprise that left fans jaw-dropped. American rapper Megan Thee Stallion joined the septet for a ‘smooth like butter’ performance. Yes, you read it right. Megan Thee Stallion also joined BTS boys on the stage and sang their award-winning song ‘Butter’. Needless to say, she looked absolutely hot and her magical voice added charm to the show. Social media is flooded with Megan Thee Stallion’s videos from the concert and with fans appreciating BTS’ surprise. Take a look:Also Read - BTS' Jungkook, V, Jimin and Others Leave ARMY Stunned With Their Hot Looks | PTD On Stage Day 2

MEGAN ES TAN LINDA, SHE HAS SUCH A BEAUTIFUL VOICE#PTD_ON_STAGE_LApic.twitter.com/buPgbTAW9k — ⁷| inactiva x (@nayetete11) November 29, 2021

For the unversed, BTS and Megan Thee Stallion had also joined hands for a remix version of ‘Butter’ – which too was widely loved by the audience. Apart from this, the American rapper was also supposed to perform with BTS at the American Music Awards earlier this month, however, it was then cancelled due to ‘personal reasons’.

Meanwhile, Permission To Dance On Stage in Los Angeles will continue on December 2 and December 3 as well. Follow this space for more updates related to the mega show.