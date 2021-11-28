Los Angeles: The day is finally here and BTS ARMY across the world is super excited. In a short time from now, BTS members – Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM and Suga will set the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on fire with their much-awaited concert titled Permission To Dance On Stage. While fans cannot wait anymore for the mega event, SoFi stadium authorities decided to raise excitement levels by lighting up the sky in purple.Also Read - BTS V Aka Kim Tae-hyung Touched a Car and Now ARMY Is Fighting To Buy It

We’re excited to welcome back @bts_bighit as they perform at @SoFiStadium Nov. 27-28 & Dec. 1-2. 다시 오신 것을 환영합니다! @pacpark is lighting up the night sky tonight #BTS #StartYourComeback #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA 🎵 BTS (방탄소년단) ‘Permission to Dance’ pic.twitter.com/nLTIDEOoki — Discover Los Angeles (@discoverLA) November 27, 2021

For the unversed, 'I Purple You' phrase was made by BTS V in 2016. Back then, V explained that this means 'I will trust and love you for a long time. ' Therefore, purple is not just a colour, but a representation of love between BTS and ARMY members.

The concert is being held both, offline and will also be LIVE streamed online. The LIVE audience will be able to enjoy it in Los Angeles. However, those who are not LA can watch it too. All you have to do is to purchase a ticket from Weverse Shop and live stream the mega show there. This is the first time the act is meeting ARMY face to face since the 2019 BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ [THE FINAL] in Seoul in October 2019.

Meanwhile, fans have started to gather in the stadium and are waiting eagerly for their favourite singers to arrive as well.

A clearer video of Kim Taehyung running around during soundcheck with the biggest smile on his face. #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA pic.twitter.com/JACAcQEM0A — BTS V Canada 🇨🇦 | V-DAY LOCKDOWN (@TaehyungCanada) November 28, 2021