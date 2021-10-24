Los Angeles: This is the day ARMY was eagerly waiting for! BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are back on stage with their concert in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission To Dance On Stage and is being held at California’s SoFi Stadium. This is the group’s first official concert of the year. The K-pop septet’s last in-person concert was in 2019 which was titled ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’. ARMY members from across the world were super excited for the mega event. While K-pop boys opened the show with their ‘Dynamite’ performance, V remains seated during the show. Yes, the singer suffered an injury in his calf muscles during rehearsals, following which he has been advised to refrain from vigorous movements.Also Read - BTS ARMY Goes Emotional as Jimin And V's Song 'Friends' Gets Picked For Marvel's Eternals - Check Celebratory Tweets

On Saturday, even Big Hit Music agency issued a statement regarding the same and said, "V experienced pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal on the evening of October 23 and visited a nearby hospital for examination and treatment. It was the opinion of the medical personnel that while there was no issue affecting the bones in his legs, he should refrain from vigorous movement such as choreography or stage performance for the time being."

