New Delhi: 2021 is coming to an end and therefore Twitter has now released the top trends, hashtags and moments of the year. While COVID19, Farmers protest are some of the top tweeted hashtags of the year, Thalapathy Vijay’s Master and BTS’ Permission To Dance have surfaced on the list as well. Yes, Thalapathy Vijay’s movie Master is the 8th most used hashtag of the year whereas BTS’ Permission To Dance is the 10th most used hashtag. Other hashtags that surfaced in the list include Diwali, Tokyo 2020, Team India and Bitcoin.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Most Tweeted About Bigg Boss Personalities, Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya Join

‘Master’ Eighth Most Tweeted Hashtag

Thalapathy Vijay – Vijay Sethupathy starrer Master was released in January this year. The movie revolves around an alcoholic professor who is sent to a juvenile school and where he clashes with a gangster who uses the school children for criminal activities. The Tamil film impressed everyone and was unstoppable in both domestic and international markets. The movie also emerged as one of the biggest post-pandemic releases this year. Master is also IMDB’s most popular movie of the year. Also Read - Virat Kohli Announcing Birth of Daughter Vamika Most Liked Tweet of Year 2021; Pat Cummins' Heart-Warming Gesture With COVID-19 Donation Most Retweeted

hashtags that kept the conversation going 🗣 pic.twitter.com/OGEAktTUGp — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 9, 2021

‘Permission To Dance’ Tenth Most Used Hashtag

Permission To Dance is an English song by K-pop group BTS that was released in July this year. The song was a collaboration between BTS and Ed Sheeran. When it was released, it topped the iTunes chart in over 90 countries including the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and Australia among others. Apart from this, BTS’ latest concert in Los Angeles was also titled Permission To Dance On Stage.

