South Korea: On July 9, BTS released their latest track Permission To Dance and since then it has become everyone's favourite. However, recently BTS Army was left in complete awe after the song and the K-pop group was praised by World Health Organisation Cheif Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Following the release of the song, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom took to Twitter sharing a clip from the song and thanked BTS boys for using sign language in the song. "Thank you, @BTS_twt, for including sign language in your #PermissiontoDance music video. As 1.5 billion people in the world are affected by hearing loss; sign language can help them to continue enjoying music which can bring joy to life," Dr. Tedros wrote.

Thank you, @BTS_twt, for including sign language in your #PermissiontoDance music video.

As 1.5 billion people in the world are affected by hearing loss; sign language can help them to continue enjoying music which can bring joy to life. https://t.co/rG9etJSenR pic.twitter.com/a2rLn1AGkW — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 10, 2021

Following this, one of the fans also shared a still from the song and highlighted how there was mention of ‘disability resources’ in the video. Some of the fans also speculated that it must be Kim Tae-hyung aka V’s idea. Army members were quick to mention that V used sign language in the Class of 2020 and that he had also earlier expressed a desire to learn the same so that he can communicate with Army members with such issues.

Nd i can bet it’s all Taehyungs Idea ..ths boy has been using Sign languages frm last yr nd is learning it till now..any moment comes he always uses Sign languages to communicate with more nd more..he has always been considerate nd thinks about othrs .. pic.twitter.com/T0viy7J4Y9 — 💜¹¹⁸₁₁₈ (@taebospace) July 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Permission To Dance is the second collaboration between BTS and Ed Sheeran. The song topped the iTunes chart in over 90 countries including United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and Australia among others. It also recorded over 68 million views in 24 hours.