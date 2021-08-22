South Korea: BTS ARMY is left disheartened after the globally famous K-pop group announced that the Map of the Soul Tour has been postponed for the second time.Also Read - BTS ARMY Celebrate As Dynamite Turns 1: 'Iconic Song That Broke All Records and United Fans'

The South Korean entertainment company that manages BTS shared the news with fans and mentioned that it has become difficult to resume performances. “Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned,” the statement read. Also Read - The BTS Game Show: J-Hope Reveals His Biggest Fear, RM Talks About His Best Feature and More

The group also mentioned that the future update regarding Map Of the Soul Tour will be shared soon. “We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible,” the statement concluded. Also Read - Taarak Mehta's Tappu Aka Raj Anadkat Dances On BTS' Permission To Dance, Fans Asks 'You Too ARMY?'

Map Of the Soul Tour was originally scheduled for April 2020. However, it was then postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, BTS boys are also set to participate in Global Citizen Live for the first time. This means that BTS will feature its performances in a 24-hour broadcast. While the mega event will take place on September 25, it will be streamed by ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, iHeartRadio, FX, Hulu, YouTube and Twitter. Global Citizen will be organised with a live audience in some parts of the world, including in Central Park, New York.