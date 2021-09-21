BTS at UNGA: At the United Nations General Assembly, popular K-pop band BTS not only performed their new hit ‘Permission to Dance’ inside and outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York, but also gave a tremendous speech about different important topics that one would like to talk about. The seven-member boy band group spoke about climate change and sustainable development amid the pandemic, climate change, Covid vaccines and a lot more.Also Read - BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung's Obsessive Fan Comes Charging At Him Outside New York Restaurant | Watch

“We thought the world has stopped, but it continues to move forward. Every choice we make is the beginning of change.” — @BTS_twt came to UNHQ to support action for the #GlobalGoals & a better world for everyone. Watch their special musical performance and get inspired. pic.twitter.com/ZQG4pDA61V — United Nations (@UN) September 20, 2021

“If we believe in possibilities and hope – even when the unexpected happens – we will not lose our way, but discover new ones.” Ahead of #UNGA General Debate, @BTS_twt were at UNHQ with a special performance & message of support for the #GlobalGoals. https://t.co/zn7vVonyg3 pic.twitter.com/SXW3N7aKHf — United Nations (@UN) September 20, 2021

BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, JungKook, SUGA and V took to the podium and shared their stories of optimism for the future while also reflecting on moments of grief and loss felt around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. RM said, “We are here today to share the stories of the future generation. Before we came here, we asked young people in their teens and 20s around the world about the past two years and about the world they’re living in today.”



Jin added, “There were times during the past two years when we too felt confused and troubled. But here, there are people who cry out, ‘Let’s live on, let’s live the best of this moment.”

Jimin continued, “They couldn’t just stand still during this time of their lives. There was no one we could blame. We were the same as we were yesterday, but the world had changed like we had suddenly entered a parallel world.”

“I hope we can fill each of our days to the brim with positive energy. We thought the world had stopped, but it continues to move forward.” — @BTS_twt share their thoughts about the role each of us can play in creating a better future for all, during a special event at UNHQ. pic.twitter.com/u2mILO0Uju — United Nations (@UN) September 21, 2021



Jungkook stepped in and said, “We were saddened to hear the news of entrance and graduation ceremonies being canceled. It is upsetting to lose the moments that should be celebrated moments in one’s life. As for us, we were disappointed to have to cancel the concert tour that we had prepared for so long, and for a long time we missed the moments that we wanted to complete.”

Suga added, “We needed time to mourn for the things that we lost to COVID-19, and time to discover how precious the moments that we took for granted were”.

The K-pop boys also spoke about the need for climate action. J-Hope led the discussion on environmental issues. He said, “We just spoke about mourning, but it’s hard to even think about the mourning for the Earth. Everyone agrees that climate change is an important problem, but it’s not easy to talk about what the best solution might be.”

Talking about the future, RM added, “Sharing his hope for a brighter future, he added, “The future is unexplored territory, and we will be the ones who spend the most time in it, so I think that these young people are trying to find for themselves the ways that we can live in it.”