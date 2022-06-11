BTS New Album ‘Proof’ Grabs No. 1 Spot: BTS ARMY finally had reasons to rejoice as the K-Pop band released its much awaited anthology album on June 10. As millions watched the premiere of BTS music video for title track Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), the song has garnered 6 million YouTube likes within 24 hours. BTS has achieved another milestone with three new songs as Proof was also well received worldwide.Also Read - BTS ARMY Goes Gaga as Latest Album 'Proof' Has 48 Tracks, 2 CDs and Much More - See Reactions

Proof became only the second album in the history of Hanteo to record 2 millions sales within a day of its release. Proof joined the group’s own Map of the Soul: 7 released in February 2020. According to a Pinkvilla report, it is said to have amounted to 2.15 million copies sold on the day of release and is expected to break the group’s previous record of first week sales soon. Also Read - BTS at White House: K-Pop Band And Joe Biden Pose With Finger Hearts, Emotional Fans Say 'So Proud of Them'

Yet To Come’ became the first song ever to debut at the No.1 spot on music streaming platform melOn’s Top 100 chart since an hour of its release. Yet To Come also stood at the number one position on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 97 regions around the world including some of the biggest ones like the United States, Canada, Australia and more, the Pinkvilla report mentioned. The BTS anthology album itself ranked first on the iTunes Top Albums charts in 65 different regions. Also Read - BTS Army Can’t Keep Calm After Noticing Jungkook’s New Tattoo on Wrist - See Reactions

Check out the ARMY reactions:

#BTS_Proof Weverse Global Preorder Gift | Jimin’s ‘The Art of Proof’ triptych photo Sassy Jimin. Pouty Jimin. Cheeky Jimin. pic.twitter.com/PeHgAoUgh8 — Jimin Global (@JiminGlobal) June 11, 2022

When we’re tempted to think the achievements of & are the best (and honesty they were), #BTS is telling us their best is #YetToCome Going forward, they’re going to touch the sky, until they’re winded But it’s going to be about their dreams, hope & going forward pic.twitter.com/XNMUB7SrXi — : 살아있다⁷ (@SaraBangtan07) June 11, 2022

Baby Armys, how are you? Take a rest, sleep, eat, take a bath and then get back to streaming… We’re not finished, this is just the beginning of #TheMostBeautifulMoment The Best is #YetToCome

From the Anthology #BTS_Proof

from The Legends #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Y1kRnn7J3X — ( ˘ ³˘)♥︎Mei⁷ ᵖʳᵒᵒᶠ BTS ɪs Tʜᴇ STANDARD. (@OT7Mindy) June 11, 2022

[] ‘#YetToCome (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ official MV has reached over 50 MILLION views on YouTube Keep it up ARMY!! Stream it here⬇️https://t.co/B0xxopjeUU#YetToComeOutNow@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/gBUjT3yJbj — US BTS ARMY ⁷ (@USBTSARMY) June 11, 2022

Proof, apart from the best of BTS also has three new tracks, Yet To Come, Run BTS, and For Youth. As the K-Pop boy band will be celebrating their 9th debut anniversary in a couple of days, the album is a walk down the memory lane for BTS and the ARMY as well.

