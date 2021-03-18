South Korea: If you are still wondering what is BTS, you are certainly living under a rock because this K-pop band needs no introduction. In a short span of time, BTS has become everyone’s favourite and has broken several records. And after their energetic performance during this year’s Grammys on March 15, fans cannot stop loving them anymore. One must not hesitate in saying that the BTS fan base is now undoubtedly one of the most strong and loyal. These fans make sure that they standby their favourite band throughout. The recent controversy over a caricature is an example. Also Read - BTS Cartoon Controversy: US Company Apologises And Removes 'Insulting' Caricature

What is the BTS cartoon controversy?

A US-based company named Topps has come under the scanner for its series called ‘Garbage Pail Kids’. The series depicts different characters’ suffering. The 2021 edition of ‘Garbage Pail Kids’ was titled as ‘Shammy Award Collection’ and was based on the recent Grammy awards which were held on March 15. This cartoon, among others, showed a caricature of BTS members being beaten physically by the Grammys award. Remember, BTS lost the Grammy this year to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. Also Read - BTS Makes History as 'Dynamite' Gets Listed in Guinness World Records, Read on

#RacismNotComedy trends on Twitter

The cartoon posted by Topps, created a massive uproar on social media with fans coming in support of BTS and criticising the caricature. The company faced a wide backlash on social media with Twitter users even trending #RacismNotComedy to express their dismay. While some people slammed the cartoon as insensitive, others urged BTS to take legal action against the company. Also Read - BTS Army Trends #BTSOurGreatestPrize After Band Loses to Lady Gaga at Grammys 2021 - Check Best Tweets

#RacismIsNotComedy@Topps apologize!! And remove that cover! In this kind of situation when we asians are getting killed you are literally doing something so stupid and so disgusting thing!Regret it now!.its not only about BTS but the whole asian community!delete it rn! Speed up! pic.twitter.com/WVnpUgIgZy — bts.army.77777777 (@bangtan75495781) March 17, 2021

“i feel that sometimes people should be respected just for being alive and breathing”#RacismIsNotComedy pic.twitter.com/BI0Axfngat — ngọc ᴮᴱ ⁷🍊 (@_ngococt13_) March 17, 2021

Old video of BTS from UNICEF event goes viral

Amid the anger on social media against this cartoon, an old video of BTS’ Kim Nam Jun has gone viral. A number of fans shared this clip which is from a UNICEF #ENDViolence program to contradict cartoon insulting the K-pop band. In the video, the famous band member can be heard saying, ”No matter who you are, where you are from, your skin color, your gender identity, just speak yourself.”

no, cause I think some of the people out there already forgot this, so here’s a reminder.#AsiansAreHuman #RacismIsNotComedy pic.twitter.com/8s0ahSL0f4 — yellah⁷ (@blueberryjjk_) March 17, 2021

US Company issues apology, removes cartoon

Meanwhile, Topps issued a public apology mentioning, ”We hear and understand our consumers who are upset about the portrayal of BTS in our GPK Shammy Awards product and we apologise for indulging it. We have removed the BTS sticker card from the set, we have not printed any of the sticker card and it will not be available”.

What is your opinion on the cartoon and BTS fans’ reactions to it?