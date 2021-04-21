South Korea: The popular K-pop band, BTS is ready to relive the memories of their October 2020 virtual concert Map of the Soul ON:E which was watched by a million people globally, via a photobook. Yes, BTS has now released teasers for their upcoming photobook. Also Read - BTS' #BangBangCon21 Tomorrow: ARMY Is Excited For This Mega Event, Aren't You?

The South Korean band took to Twitter sharing the teaser for the upcoming Map Of The Soul ON:E photobook which is set to be released on May 24, 2021. However, fans will be able to pre-order for the same from tomorrow i.e April 22, 2021, onwards. The photobook will be available in three versions: CLUE, ROUTE, and SPECIAL SET. Clue and Route versions include – sleeve + photobook, film card, fold concept paper, fold poster, photocard, and a lenticular card. Whereas, Special Set includes Clue and Route along with the out box, sleeve + photobook, film card, fold concept paper, fold poster, photocard, a lenticular card, postcard, square photo, hologram photocard. In addition to all this, the first version of the BTS personal poster set gives you a greater view of BTS's pictorials.

Watch the full teaser of the photobook here:

Several of the BTS fans also known as its ARMY took to Twitter expressing happiness and excitement after the release of the photobook glimpse. Some of the fans also shared details about booking and price of the same.

Are you excited about BTS' photobook?