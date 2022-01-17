South Korea: Seems like the break time for BTS boys is now over. On Monday, group members Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin and RM took to their official Instagram accounts and shared a glimpse of the reunion party in which four of the singers can be seen laughing, singing and eating together. While they did not share selfies or pictures of themselves, all the singers posted videos of fish cakes which confirmed that they were together and enjoying themselves. Soon after, ‘BTS Reunion’ and ‘BTS is together’ started trending on Twitter.Also Read - BTS Jin's 'Yours' Continues To Break Records, Tops Spotify Viral 50 Japan For 6th Consecutive Days
Fans from across the world expressed happiness as their favourite singers reunited after a short break. "BTS reunion is happening and it makes me so happy to watch them enjoying and laughing together. I am crying," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, "Today is the best day of 2022. BTS Reunion is everything we all need."
Apart from this, ARMY also noticed that V aka Kim Taehyung, Jimin and Suga were absent from the party. Fans questioned where the rest of the BTS members are and requested them to join the reunion too. “All of them are posting fish cakes? Loudly crying face Waiting for Tae, Jimin and Yoongi,” one of the fans wrote.
On the work front, BTS members will be soon releasing their latest album details about which have not been released so far. However, it was earlier revealed that the new album will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, the septet is also due to hold their next Permission To Dance On Stage concert in March which will be in their home turf only.