The Bangtan Boys will play in front of a live crowd in Seol after almost two years, and ARMYs are overjoyed. BTS announced on February 16 that their PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – SEOUL performance will take place on March 10, 12, and 13. The concert will take place in front of a live audience at the Seoul Olympic Stadium and will also be streamed online.

For overseas audiences, the concerts on March 10 and 13 will be available for offline attendance as well as online parallel viewing. Meanwhile, the event on March 14 will take a different route, with tickets available both in-person and through movie theatres. On the third day of the event, select cinemas will live stream the BTS concert for a one-of-a-kind experience for fans.

Check this statement:

#BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – SEOUL 🎉 Join us as BTS and ARMY become one once again with music and dance!

Check out the dates and other details on #WeverseShop! More info👉https://t.co/Gi2YQ4Uglu#PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL pic.twitter.com/MTkJYVNzXZ — Weverse Shop (@weverseshop) February 16, 2022



ARMYs all over the world are undoubtedly ecstatic at the news. On Twitter, the term ‘BTS is coming’ has become a fad. BTS army stormed the official statement with heart and crying emojis to express their excitement. One of the users wrote, “YEEEESS!!! What amazing news to wake up to!! Oh I’m so happy for the guys and K-ARMY.” While another said, “K ARMY ARE FINALLY GETTING THEIR CONCERT. I AM SOOOOOO HAPPY FOR #BTS AND ARMY!”

Check these tweets:

K ARMY ARE FINALLY GETTING THEIR CONCERT. I AM SOOOOOO HAPPY FOR #BTS AND ARMY! 💜😭 I vote #BTSARMY for #BestFanArmy at the 2022 #iHeartAwards @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/RiJ4FuH7Rl — AMae⁷ 🐋 ⁷ 아미 (@7_amae) February 16, 2022

PTD ON STAGE – SEOUL Will be held offline and online! 🔥 March 10 : Offline & Online

March 12 : Offline & Global Theater Live-Viewing

March 13 : Offline & Online They will meet ARMY again 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#BTSARMY #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/UQrHo3hYZ2 — Dita ⁷ (@almostdita) February 16, 2022

omg, what…?? is that even possible for #BTSARMY to NOT scream or yell or chant…?? ;____; that would be torture for me…!! pic.twitter.com/vx0yjO3uZV — Crazy 누나💜 (@austina_nee) February 16, 2022

Three concerts and a new song expected, BTS IS COMING YALL OMGGGGG .March month going to be full of surprises 😌💜 So excited #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL#PermissionToDanceOnStage #BTS #BTSARMY #PTD_ON_STAGE pic.twitter.com/My6YQrRQpr — J4RTS (@BTSTJ4SR) February 16, 2022

Bts is coming back the industry is being saved pic.twitter.com/3q4Xa1hnKG — z⁷ is bts bestie (@namutunes) February 16, 2022

After a four-day event in Los Angeles in December 2021, BTS declared their return to the music business. BTS RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are members of the Grammy-nominated South Korean boy band BTS. They are well-loved and enjoy a huge fan base across the world.