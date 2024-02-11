Home

BTS’ RM Pens Heartfelt Note For Army, ‘Hoping Our Connection Will Continue’ – Check Post

BTS lead vocalist RM aka Kim Namjoon recently shared an emotional post during his military enlistment. On the occasion of Korean leap year. Kim Namjoon wrote a heart-felt for his fans. Take a look.

K-pop: BTS lead vocalist RM aka Kim Namjoon recently shared a post wishing his fans the occasion of the Lunar Year. On Sunday, BTS lead singer RM made his followers emotional with his post which was shared on a fan-following community page Weverse. In the post, he mentioned that his connection with his fans will continue to be strong. Kim in his post also penned that another year (based on the Korean calendar) has to go until he meets his fans. Take a look at what Kim Namjoon wrote for his fans.

RM Hopes, ‘BTS Army Connection Will Stay Forever’

Kim Namjoon in his post penned, “Hello ARMYs, are you doing well? I have also come to my base and have been adjusting well. I ate rice cake soup, have been resting a little since it is seol (lunar new year), and am doing well. Another seol will have to pass before I am able to see you all, but I will do well with my time (sic).”

Take a look at RM’s Post For BTS ARMY:

namjoon weverse post 🐨 hello ARMYs,

are you doing well ? i have also come to my base and have been adjusting well.

i ate rice cake soup, have been resting a little since it is seol (lunar new year), and am doing well. another seol will have to pass before i am able to see… pic.twitter.com/xJ0qNweOxQ — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) February 11, 2024

In his post, he also mentioned, “I believe that it will be another place of learning and experiences. Whenever, wherever, always be healthy. And I hope that you will experience a lot more good things than bad things. Hoping that our connection will continue to go on, I hope you receive a lot of new year blessings! (sic)”

BTS ARMY Writes Heart-Warming Comment To RM’s Post

In response to the post, a fan expressed gratitude, saying, “Namjoon, thank you for always considering us! Our bond is eternal, sweetheart (sic).” Another comment stated, “I hope our connection continues to thrive. I couldn’t help but shed a tear. Seriously, I did (sic).” An X user wrote, “I hope so too, and thank you, RM, for the lovely wishes. We (army) also wish for many wonderful things to come your way (sic).” Yet another individual tweeted, “Oh, Joonie. You are a constant presence in my life, always (sic).”

Another X user commented, “Please that “another seol will have to pass before I am able to see you all, but I will do well with my time (crying emoji and heartbreak emoji) (sic)”

Kim Namjoon’s Military Enlistment

BTS lead vocalist RM, went under military enlistment on December 11, 2023, along with BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung. During his posting in the South Korean Military RM along with other BTS members have been making constant headlines. However, the BTS Army is up to date with their singers. RM aka Kim Namjoon is expected to return next year by June 2025.

