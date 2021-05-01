South Korea: BTS member RM has once again united with South Korean indie singer-songwriter eAeon for his lead single ‘Don’t’. from the album LP Fragile. This is the second time that the duo has collaborated. The first time Grammy-nominated group member joined hands with eAeon was in 2018 to work on ‘BADBYE’ from RM’s mixtape, mono. Also Read - BTS Updates, April 30, Friday: New Track ‘Butter’ Is Coming This May & ARMY Can't Wait For It

This time, RM and eAeon have come together with a tragic story of love, grief and regret. Talking about the same in a note, eAeon said that 'he wanted to write a song about being vulnerable'. Earlier in April 2021, both artists shared their excitement with a teaser on their social media accounts. RM also took to Twitter sharing the track with his fans and wrote, "Loving and respecting @eaeon I was with you on my brother's album. Personally, I think it's a good song that came out so very harmoniously. Please listen a lot!! thank you."

Meanwhile, BTS is also coming with a new track 'Butter' which will be released on May 21. This will be the group's second English song after last year's mega-hit, 'Dynamite.' the South Korean band released an hour-long logo trailer video for 'Butter'. The video shows an animated pat of butter melting for an hour. In the background of this melting butter, one can hear certain sounds including kitchen noises. The video has already received over 12 million views on YouTube. Apart from this, BTS is also using a platform called bts-butter.com for the promotion of the song. This site offers BTS fans (also known as its ARMY) to create their own butter card. All you have to do is to fill in your name, city and country in the form.