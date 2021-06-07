South Korea: June 13 and 14 are going to be mega days for all BTS fans as the globally loved K-pop septet will be holding an online concert to mark their eighth anniversary. However, days ahead of the mega event, BTS leader RM flagged off the Festa by dropping a new single solo titled Bicycle. Also Read - BTS Reacts To Covid-19 Relief Funds Raised By BTS ARMY in India, Says 'We Are Together, Stay Strong'

In the song, RM has explained his love for riding a bicycle. For the unversed, every year during FESTA, BTS releases new song covers, tracks and dance videos. This is all a part of a two-week online festival that leads up to the final concert. This year, RM decided to flag off the mega event with Bicycle.



Earlier in May this year, BTS announced their online mega event titled BTS 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo. The two days mega online event will be held on June 13 and 14 at 6:30 pm KST. ARMY members from across the world will be able to watch this concert online. BTS has been holding a Muster every year on June 13 since their debut. However, the event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the BTS held another streaming event called Bang Bang Con – which featured the group’s past concerts and fan meets.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Butter which was released on May 21 has become everyone’s favourite across the world. The song grabbed the top position on Billboard’s Hot 100. The song Butter also holds the record for the most views in 24 hours. The song managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day. It is the second English single following Dynamite, that released in August last year.