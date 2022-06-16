BTS’ RM Gets Emotional: BTS with a heavy heart announced at FESTA 2022 that they would need a break for a while. The South Korean boy band clarified that they were not disbanding at all, but needed time to focus on their individual careers. BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon confessed that he felt that the team was losing direction. RM stated that he had lost hold after their release of Dynamite in 2020. According to RM, he didn’t know what kind of group they were anymore.Also Read - BTS Leader RM Aka Kim Namjoon Feels 'Bitter', Pens Long Note After Hiatus Claims Went Viral

RM Felt Trapped Within Himself

RM said, “For me, it was like BTS was within my grasp till ON and Dynamite. But after Butter and Permission To Dance, I didn’t know what kind of group we were anymore. Whenever I write lyrics, it was important for me to give out a message, but that was gone now. I don’t know what kind of story we should tell now.” RM pointed out that the idol system doesn’t give time to mature and he felt trapped within himself and he tried shedding it off, and take time off. RM said, “But the world wouldn’t let me.” Also Read - BTS New Album 'Proof' Grabs No 1 Spot on iTunes, ARMY Hails 'The Best is Yet to Come'

RM Feels BTS Has Lost Direction

RM opined, “We’ve lost our direction, and I just want to take some time to think.” RM mentioned that he was afraid that he wasn’t living up to fans expectations, and V (born Kim Taehyung) added that the fans have always rooted for them. RM also said that he was afraid that he had begun speaking for the group, just because he was more fluent in English, and it made him more guilty.

Suga Has Nothing to Say Anymore

Jimin told that the members are “slowly trying to figure things out now” and that “we’re starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans.” Jimin stated, “I think that’s why we’re going through a rough patch right now, we’re trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process.” Jimin said that he wanted to be comfortable with fans, but its became “so hard.” Suga further added that “hey have nothing to say” anymore, and he has to ‘squeeze’ out words.