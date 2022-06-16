BTS’ RM Gets Emotional: BTS with a heavy heart announced at FESTA 2022 that they would need a break for a while. The South Korean boy band clarified that they were not disbanding at all, but needed time to focus on their individual careers. BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon confessed that he felt that the team was losing direction. RM stated that he had lost hold after their release of Dynamite in 2020. According to RM, he didn’t know what kind of group they were anymore.Also Read - BTS Leader RM Aka Kim Namjoon Feels 'Bitter', Pens Long Note After Hiatus Claims Went Viral
Check out this post by BTS World official:
Also Read - BTS ARMY Supports Members For Solo Projects, But Misses Them as a ‘Group’ - See Reactions
RM Felt Trapped Within Himself
RM said, “For me, it was like BTS was within my grasp till ON and Dynamite. But after Butter and Permission To Dance, I didn’t know what kind of group we were anymore. Whenever I write lyrics, it was important for me to give out a message, but that was gone now. I don’t know what kind of story we should tell now.” RM pointed out that the idol system doesn’t give time to mature and he felt trapped within himself and he tried shedding it off, and take time off. RM said, “But the world wouldn’t let me.” Also Read - BTS New Album 'Proof' Grabs No 1 Spot on iTunes, ARMY Hails 'The Best is Yet to Come'
RM Feels BTS Has Lost Direction
RM opined, “We’ve lost our direction, and I just want to take some time to think.” RM mentioned that he was afraid that he wasn’t living up to fans expectations, and V (born Kim Taehyung) added that the fans have always rooted for them. RM also said that he was afraid that he had begun speaking for the group, just because he was more fluent in English, and it made him more guilty.
Suga Has Nothing to Say Anymore
Jimin told that the members are “slowly trying to figure things out now” and that “we’re starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans.” Jimin stated, “I think that’s why we’re going through a rough patch right now, we’re trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process.” Jimin said that he wanted to be comfortable with fans, but its became “so hard.” Suga further added that “hey have nothing to say” anymore, and he has to ‘squeeze’ out words.
J-Hope Consoles ARMY
Suga said, “We have to satisfy people’s wants, and so I squeeze it out, and that is so painful. That’s how this job goes. I’ve made music since 2013 and I’ve never purely enjoyed it, because I was always squeezing it out. But doing that now feels completely different to what I wanted to say 7-8 years ago. Back then I had something to say, but lacked the skills. Now I don’t have anything to say.” J-Hope assured fans, better known as ARMY that this time apart was a ‘healthy plan,’ and to please not look at it negatively.
RM Gets Teary Eyed
RM couldn’t hold on to his emotions and broke down into tears saying, “I’m scared of you being disappointed in us. When I said that I wanted to take a break, it feels like I’m doing something bad…” He further added, “The thing I want to see for all of us, is that we all be together and perform on stage sincerely. When we gather, and talk like this, I want us to be happy without thinking about the rules of the world. I always want to be RM of BTS.” Seeing their leader teary eyed the rest of the group also got emotional. Jungkook gave a toast and said that they just want ARMY’s blessing and they would be back together some day, better than before.
V Pens an Emotional Post For ARMY
V later penned a heart melting post on WeVerse for ARMY. He captioned his post as, “We are happy. Although the things that all 7 of us like, dislike, the personalities, propensities, and tempo are all different. We have the same thought with ARMY so that we had to continue RUN BTS. For the past 10 years, we always going forward while we are looking upwards. We’re scared and we’ve to give up somethings for the team and there’s countless exhaustion and hardships that always came after happiness. To remain as BTS for a long time, it’s time to begin our healthy footsteps and I’m sure ARMY will love that too. ARMY and BTS are connected by a purple strings. Let’s see each other for a long time so that it won’t break off and the colour of the string will still remain the same. We love ARMY so much.”
BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013.
For more updates on BTS and RM, check out this space at India.com.