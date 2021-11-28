Los Angeles: This is the day ARMY was waiting for. BTS boys – Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Rm and V are back on stage with their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles. Thousands of fans from across the world have gathered at the SoFi stadium to witness this mega show. While the stadium has turned into a purple ocean, even social media is flooded with visuals of the same. Performing their globally loved songs, BTS members compelled everyone to tap their feet. However, a moment from the Permission To Dance On Stage Concert raised temperature across the world. During the show, group leader RM was spotted removing this shirt on the stage. Even though he did not go shirtless completely, but a sheer glimpse of him had left fans in complete awe.Also Read - Ahead of BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage In LA, SoFi Stadium Lights Up The Night Sky In Purple

Several ARMY members took to Twitter and shared a picture of RM removing his white shirt on the stage while performing. “We were not ready for this!” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user wrote, “I cannot breathe anymore.” Also Read - BTS V Aka Kim Tae-hyung Touched a Car and Now ARMY Is Fighting To Buy It

ARMY Shares ‘Shirtless’ RM Pictures On Social Media:

WHY ARE 5HEY NAKEDDD https://t.co/26qdEDAG8G — Whoopi⁷ | Fan of AMA AoTY 🥰 (@whopiamariepop1) November 28, 2021

WHAT THE HELL KIM NAMJOON WE’RE NOT READY FOR THIS!!! #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA pic.twitter.com/wJqx5Y1woT — erica🌼 (@KIMSE0KJANE) November 28, 2021

This is the first time the act is meeting ARMY face to face since the 2019 BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ [THE FINAL] in Seoul in October 2019.

