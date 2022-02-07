K-pop group BTS is on their way to world domination. That is probably why every now and then, a remix of them dancing to popular songs goes viral on social media. However, this morning, a video of the K-pop group grooving to the steps of Bengali song Kacha Badam went viral. The fan-made video was uploaded on Instagram by handle bts_army_pak1. Indian fans of BTS (or ARMY as they are called), couldn’t hold their excitement when they saw Jimin, RM, Suga among others dancing to the beats of the track. Take a look at the video below:Also Read - BREAKING: 7 Army Personnel Stuck in Avalanche in Arunachal's Kameng Sector

From Jungkook lip-synching the lyrics to V doing his signature steps – ARMY instantly fell in love with the video. However, what appealed to them the most was the dance steps which matched the song perfectly. For the uninitiated, Kacha Badam is a song from a viral video of a peanut-seller in West Bengal. The peanut-seller crooned the song to attract buyers in the local districts. The song went viral on Instagram reels after YouTuber Nazmu Reachat remixed it. You can watch the viral video below:

For the uninitiated, BTS are on a break after an exhausting 2020-21. The ARMY is waiting for BTS to be back in action and drop a new album, however the septet is taking some much-needed rest. Are you too waiting for BTS to make a terrific comeback? Sound off in the comments below.