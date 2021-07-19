New Delhi: K-pop group BTS enjoys massive popularity in India. While the group is everyone’s favourite, BTS leader RM recently left Indian ARMY in complete awe with his response after a fan dedicated Ek Villain’s song Humdard to him.Also Read - BTS Vs BTS Trends After 'Permission To Dance' Dethrones 'Butter' To Be No. 1 On Global YouTube Songs Chart

A BTS fan in India dedicated Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Ek Villain’s song Humdard to BTS leader RM. The fan included a few lines from the song and dedicated the same to RM. Lyrics dedicated by fan read, “Teri muskurahatein hain taaqat meri, Mujhko inhi se ummeed mili, Chaahe kare koi sitam ye jahaan, Inme hi hai sadaa hifaazat meri, Zindagani badi khoobsurat hui, Jannat ab aur kya hogi kahin,” which loosely means that “your joys are my strengths, this gives me hope. Come what may, I am safe here, my life is beautiful and where else can I find heaven!” Also Read - BTS' Permission To Dance Banned In Seoul Gyms, Here's Why

RM was quick to respond to the fan and wrote, “Heaven is right here,” along with a purple heart emoji. This left fans emotional, with several ARMY members taking to Twitter expressing love for RM and other BTS members. While one of the fans wrote, “Humdard song will never be the same every time I will hear that will remind me of RM,” another social media user commented, “I cannot believe someone typed out the lyrics to Humdard in 3 different languages and RM actually responded.” Also Read - Inside BTS RM's New Studio at HYBE Building: Wall Paintings, Stylish Decor, And Music All Over

210718 Namjoon Weverse : lovely letter telling joon his smile gives them strength, how he’s a pillar of support, how he becomes an inspiration

: Heaven is right here..~~~~@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xHU4HOtNl9 — alex⁷ (slow) (@iIlejeons) July 18, 2021

I can’t believe that Namjoon literally replied to the lyrics of the Hindi song op posted

Last line of the lyrics translates to “where else would heaven be”

RM reply: “Heaven would be right here”

It’s one of my favourite songs from my favourite artist

Humdard by Arijit Singh pic.twitter.com/rgb4eyrHTY — Jas⁷ (@3Kim2J2Min) July 18, 2021

O.P. created the post with lyrics of hindi song “Humdard” And RM replied “heaven would be right here . I’m not crying this is my most favorite song pic.twitter.com/SlCq7jCXdQ — ⁷⟭⟬ᴾᵀᴰ (@borahemagic) July 18, 2021

BTS hasn’t visited India yet but they enjoy a huge fanbase here. Last year, the group said that they would travel to India once the pandemic is over.