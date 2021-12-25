South Korea: ARMY members from around the world are sending love and wishes to BTS member Suga who has been tested positive for coronavirus. Suga had not come in contact with his fellow BTS members – Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, RM, and Jungkook. However, seems like the group leader RM is ‘angry’ at the coronavirus. Soon after the news of Suga being COVID-19 infected was announced, RM went live on the social media platform Vlive. Among other things, what caught everyone’s attention was RM‘s irritation towards the infection that has gripped the world. “Covid..get the hell out,” RM said during the LIVE interaction. The video is now going viral on social media.Also Read - BTS Suga Tests COVID-19 Positive After Returning From U.S, ARMY Wishes Speedy Recovery

RM Says ‘COVID, Get The Hell Out’

On December 24, BTS' management company, BIGHIT Music issued a statement confirming that Suga has been tested positive for coronavirus after returning from the U.S. The singer was under self-quarantine (as per the government guidelines) and had undergone an RT-PCR test. "SUGA, who has had a number of personal engagements in the U.S. during BTS' official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the U.S. and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members," the statement read.

Meanwhile, ARMY members have flooded social media with wishes for Suga. We wish Suga a speedy recovery!