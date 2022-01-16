South Korea: BTS boys – Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM are widely loved across the world. They enjoy a massive fan following around and needless to say, ARMY members want to follow their favourite K-pop in every possible aspect. In view of the same, BTS leader RM recently visited a cafe in Seoul, South Korea and now its owner has revealed how his life changed in just a day.Also Read - BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung Joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Billie Eilish To Achieve THIS Major Feat | Check Here

Following RM’s visit, the cafe owner took to social media and talked about the immense response he is getting from the singer’s fans. The owner revealed that his business changed overnight and thanked RM for the same. The cafe owner also revealed that a number of fans have lined up only to click a picture with the chair on which RM sat. He also added that fans are asking for the coffee that Kim Nam-Joon ordered and are asking the same for themselves too. Also Read - BTS ARMY Goes Crazy For 7 Fates: Chakho, Calls The Webtoons 'Unbelievably Fantastic'

“To Mr RM, you went to Biscuit coffee shop yesterday. I’m also waiting to take a picture of the seat you sat on. What I heard the most today was questions about the kind of coffee you drank. XX (a coffee shop’s staff) told me that you said Christmas blending drinks went well with the Christmas vibe”, adding, “Christmas has already passed for a long time, but we have decided to make more Christmas Blend drinks. We’re quite materialistic. ARMY has great manners. They are very polite. Your spending on one cup of coffee is more amazing than the disaster support funds. Seems like you had two cups. I hope the memory of you drinking Biscuit’s coffee deliciously will last long. Thanks to you, Biscuit was an ARMY base today,” the cafe owner wrote. Also Read - BTS-Inspired Fantasy Webtoon, Web Novel to be Out on January 15

Meanwhile, RM had also shared a glimpse of his cafe visit on social media.

