South Korea: While BTS boys – Jin, Jimin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jungkook and V are in Los Angeles for their concert, here’s good news for the globally loved septet. The K-pop group is ruling the world as it has topped 9 of Billboard’s year-end charts for 2021. On Friday, Billboard released several year-end charts and with no surprise, BTS members were ruling most of these. BTS topped the lists of Top Artists – Duo/Group, Hot 100 Artists – Duo/Group, Billboard 200 Artists – Duo/Group, Billboard Global Excl. US Artists, Digital Song Sales Artists and World Albums Artists. BTS’ fifth studio album titled “BE” also took the first spot on the top World Albums for 2021 list.Also Read - BTS Boys To Quarantine For 10 Days After Returning To South Korea Post LA Concert | Here's Why

Apart from this, BTS’ first English song Dynamite ruled the ear-end Billboard Global Excl. US chart. Butter also featured in the same list on the fifth spot. Also Read - BTS V Surprises ARMY With Squid Game Outfit But Ended Up Hurting His Knee During 'Cool' Gesture

List of all the Billboard’s year-end charts topped by BTS:

Also Read - WHAT!! Halsey Is ARMY Too? Singer Spotted At SoFi Stadium Cheering-Up For BTS

Meanwhile, BTS boys are currently in Los Angeles for their concert titled Permission To Dance On Stage. Today is the last day of the mega show and ARMY members from across the world are super excited about it. During the show, BTS members performed several of their super hit songs including Butter, Dynamite, Permission To Dance and Fake Love among others. Meanwhile, once the group returns to South Korea, they will have to undergo mandatory self-quarantine for a period of 10 days. This means that the septet will not be able to perform at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) which are scheduled to take place on December 11 (since it is not possible for BTS members to complete their 10-days quarantine before that).

Stay tuned to know all the latest details about BTS.