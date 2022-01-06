South Korea: BTS members – Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM and Suga have cancelled their tickets to the United States as Grammy Awards have been cancelled. On Thursday, BTS’ BigHit Music agency issued a statement and informed fans about the same. However, the part of the statement that caught everyone’s attention was where the agency talked about BTS’ upcoming concert in Seoul. BigHit assured ARMY members that the K-pop singers will hold their March 2022 concert ‘without a hitch’.Also Read - BTS Jungkook Asks ARMY 'What Should We Do?' As He Gets Bored, J-Hope Has A Perfect Get Together Plan

“We were preparing to attend the awards ceremony, but we stopped discussion after hearing the news of the postponement. However, the concert in Seoul that is scheduled in March will be held without a hitch,” the statement issued by BigHit Music stated. This means that as of now, there is no delay or change in the plan for BTS’ Seoul concert. Also Read - Grammy Awards 2022 Postponed Due to Increasing Risk of Omicron Variant

In December 2021, BTS boys announced that their next stop is home turf Seoul where Permission To Dance On Stage concert will be held in March 2022. Even during their Los Angeles concert, the group member Jungkook had assured ARMY members that the septet will hold several other shows in the near future. “This is not our last show. This is just a beginning. So, we will keep seeing you,” Jungkook had said during the last day of their LA concert. Also Read - Following BTS Suga, RM And Jin Recover From COVID-19, Army Says 'Best News Ever'

Meanwhile, BTS members are currently on a short break and are enjoying some quality time with their families at home. Reportedly, the singers also preparing for their upcoming album details about which have not been released yet.

Are you excited for BTS’ Seoul concert? Follow this space for more updates related to the K-pop singers.