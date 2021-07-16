South Korea: BTS released the CD version of its latest single Butter on July 9 and since then it is making headlines across the world. However, with the Butter CD version, BTS is on a success spree and is making new records.Also Read - BTS To Feature In Coldplay's 'My Universe' Song? Big Hit Says 'Difficult To Confirm'

In just one week, BTS has sold almost two million copies of the CD version of Butter. Reportedly, it has sold a total of 1,975,364 copies for the week of July 9 to July 15. This makes the CD version of Butter the highest-selling album released this year so far. The record of selling the most number of copies of an album in South Korea is currently with BTS' Map of the Soul: 7. The album sold over 3.3 million copies in a week.

The CD version of Butter contains a total of four tracks, including Permission to Dance. The song recorded over 68 million views in just 24 hours of its release and is the second collaboration between BTS and Ed Sheeran. The song topped the iTunes chart in over 90 countries including United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and Australia among others. It also recorded over 68 million views in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, BTS boys are also set to participate in Global Citizen Live for the first time. This means that BTS will feature its performances in a 24-hour broadcast. While the mega event will take place on September 25, it will be streamed by ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, iHeartRadio, FX, Hulu, YouTube and Twitter. Global Citizen will be organised with a live audience in some parts of the world, including in Central Park, New York.