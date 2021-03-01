BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung is breaking the internet after he was seen saying “namaste” in his yoga video. Recently the international pop singer joined his fellow BTS members for a yoga session. In one of the clips, Taehyung was seen saying Namaste with the folded hands. After the clip went viral, Indian fans took no time to share the same and make it viral. They couldn’t keep their calm since then. In the clip which caught Indian fans attention, the Winter Bear singer, along with his group members, was seen thanking the yoga instructor for the class. ”Namaste, thank you,” he said, while bowing down with gratitude and with folded hands. Also Read - IPL 2021: KKR Introduce Their New Knights With Dynamite From BTS | Watch

Fans got overwhelmed and emotional after seeing this video. “#Namaste #V #Taehyung He said namaste it means he really think about us #IndianArmy,” a fan wondered. Another fan shared a clip of Kajol, from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, doing the namaste as a response to Taehyung and said, “NAMASTE TAEHYUNG @BTS_twt we’re waiting for you.” “Omg V said Namaste..best news i have heard today..So V knows something information about India..hope BTS visits india once,” another fan said. Also Read - Seoul Music Awards 2021: Why Did BTS Not Attend The Award Show?

Apart from his namaste clip, another clip featuring V doing yoga but losing balance also had fans’ attention. In the clip, V was seen swaying from one side to another but he accidentally puts more energy into the position than required and falls on the floor. Also Read - Grammy Awards 2020: Beyonce Leads, BTS Bags First Ever Nom - Full List of Nominations This Year

Have a look at the video and fans reactions:

Awwww TaeTae oppa we are expecting you to say Hi in all indian languages Our winter bear is a biggest fan of yoga tooo#namaste #vannakam #BTS #V @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/YE0dSCB8So — ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@Dharini52549492) February 27, 2021

Omg Indiamys Tae said Namaste pic.twitter.com/j0mMLIx74x — Monju⁷ (@monju_bts) February 27, 2021

taehyung greet by using “Namaste” my Indian heart need a moment ♡☺#winterpackage2021pic.twitter.com/N6L59OinyO — ᴮᴱurmila⁷ (@urmila_BTS) February 27, 2021

Namaste taehyung pic.twitter.com/qOWrURH12A — i will Jimin tomorrow (@taehyungkrishna) February 27, 2021

They were doing yoga and he reminded Namaste…ahh@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/PVWFi5nWx5 — ᴮᴱDolly⁷ ᵐⁱⁿᵐᵃʳᶜʰ (@SpringDay2113) February 27, 2021



Written by Aditi Adhikari