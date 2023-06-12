Home

BTS Suga Admits he Loves Bollywood: BTS started a new wave in the world of music and created a storm with its artistry. There has been crazy fandom for the South Korean band across the globe. Suga aka Min Yoon-gi’s popularity as a rapper and songwriter has appealed to music lovers in India as well. Fans of the BTS artist have been nicknamed by netizens as Army. The Indian Army was recently left surprised when Suga expressed about his love for India and Bollywood. The K-pop rapper was showered with love from his Indian followers tweeted a lot of Bangtan Boys’ edits with some desi music in it.

CHECK OUT INDIAN ARMY’S REACTION TO SUGA’S LOVE FOR BOLLYWOOD:

since yoongi said he likes bollywood movies, im here to bring back my favorite desi yoongi edit. pic.twitter.com/ImrfnwKHBY — r 💤 (@jokechiId) June 11, 2023

“India, i’ve heard there are lot of ARMYs,supporting us from india. I like indian movies & really like bollywood films” First Jimin mentioning 3 idiots,Koo vibing to nattu nattu & now Yoongi mentioning Bollywood, this is our cue to start saving 🤧pic.twitter.com/g8BZaeu5wZ — BANGTAN DELIGHT ¹⁰ Take Two Today (@Lovly_mochitwin) June 11, 2023

Yoongi belly dancing on Bollywood not a far fetched DREAM ANYMORE pic.twitter.com/IhLNacuQUM — Ar. JONGUKKIE I AM LACTOSE INTOLERANT⁷2 (@namjoona9764ps2) June 11, 2023

you too can be like yoongi and watch bollywood films! here are some of my personal favorites: om shanti om (silly, a classic), lagaan (more serious, incredible soundtrack), zindagi na milegi dobara (friends road trip!), 3 idiots (famous, jimin likes it), badhaai do (gay) https://t.co/iOJLGfBBR6 — army film club (@0613frames) June 11, 2023

yoongi said he likes bollywood ?? time to bring in the bts desi agenda edits pic.twitter.com/nG6es0l9JO — har⁷ festa 🎬 take two (@bufftansupremac) June 11, 2023

Tannies watching Indian movies and being familiar with bollywood, Indian army’s getting the recognition and getting acknowledged, oh that tour date is def happening next time. Someone needs to pinch me😭pic.twitter.com/jrDWhzv752 — ⛧💜 ¹⁰ (@thvsgaze) June 11, 2023

Suga is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. Under Big Hit Music, he debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS in 2013.

