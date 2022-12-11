BTS: Suga Aka Min Yoongi Shares Bridgerton Inspired Vintage Photo, ARMY Goes Bonkers – Check Reactions

BTS: Suga aka Min Yoongi recently shared a Bridgerton inspired vintage picture of himself as the ARMY went berserk. - Check Reactions

Published: December 11, 2022 2:32 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

BTS: Suga Aka Min Yoongi Shares Bridgerton Inspired Vintage Photo, ARMY Goes Bonkers - Check Reactions
BTS: Suga Aka Min Yoongi Shares Bridgerton Inspired Vintage Photo, ARMY Goes Bonkers - Check Reactions

BTS Suga Aka Min Yoongi Shares Vintage Photo: BTS Suga aka Min Yoongi always keeps treating his fans and followers with his dashing pictures. The BTS songwriter and rapper has mastered his social media game and the ARMY always looks forward to his posts. Suga once again made the BTS fans go bonkers as he posted vintage pictures from his recent photoshoot. Suga dons the Victorian look with a coat and ruffled shirt. Netizens went berserk over his dapper avatar and hailed his classy attire. A fan tweeted, “One day Yoongi said “Instagram is hard” but then Armys didn’t knew he meant it will be hard for us I’ll Sue You Min Yoongi!!!!”

Also Read:

CHECK OUT ARMY’S VIRAL REACTIONS:

BTS Suga aka Min Yoon-gi is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. Managed by Big Hit Music, he debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS in 2013.

For more updates on BTS Suga and K-Pop, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 11, 2022 2:32 PM IST