South Korea: 12 days after getting tested positive for coronavirus, BTS member Suga has now fully recovered. On Monday, BigHit music issued a statement and mentioned that the singer has now been tested negative. The statement further mentioned that Suga is now able to resume his daily activities as his quarantine has ended. Moreover, BigHit music also informed ARMY that their favourite K-pop singer did not show any symptoms even during his quarantine.

Check the full statement released by BigHit Music:

"Hello, this is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3. SUGA who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Friday, December 24 is now able to return to his daily activities. SUGA did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home. We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist's health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines. Thank you."

For the unversed, Suga was tested positive for COVID-19 on December 23, a day after he returned from the United States. During his quarantine period, the singer shared the health update and asked ARMY not to panic. "I' very good (sic) Don't worry too much," Suga had written on social media platform Weverse.

Meanwhile, the other two BTS members who have been tested positive are RM and Jin. They were found infected on December 25 and are currently in self-isolation.