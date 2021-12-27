South Korea: Days after getting tested positive for coronavirus, BTS member Suga took to social media platform Weverse and shared his health update. The K-pop singer informed ARMY that he is fine and asked them not to worry. “I’ very good (sic) Don’t worry too much,” Suga wrote. This has surely given a sigh of relief to fans who then took to Twitter thanking their favourite singer for sharing the health update.Also Read - Is BTS Jungkook Dating Korean Actor Lee Yoo Bi? Here's What We Know

yoongi weverse post 🐱 im very okay 🙂 dont worry too much! pic.twitter.com/hSNntk0wrj — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) December 27, 2021

ARMY Want BTS V To Feature In Squid Game Season 2 As Kim's Selfie With Lee Jung Jae Goes Viral

For the unversed, Suga was tested positive for coronavirus on December 24. The singer was found infected 24 hours after he returned from the United States. Back then, BIGHIT Music issued a statement and said, “SUGA, who has had a number of personal engagements in the U.S. during BTS’ official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the U.S. and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members.” Also Read - BTS Jungkook's Fans Across The World Celebrate Christmas By Raising Donations For Children and Needy | Details Inside

Apart from Suga, the other two BTS members who have been tested positive are RM and Jin. They were found infected on December 25 i.e a day after Suga was found infected.

BTS members recently returned from the United States after their Permission To Dance On Stage concert. However, the singers were not in physical contact with each other and were with their respective families since they are currently on a short break.

