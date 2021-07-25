South Korea: BTS member Suga has expressed his desire to be nominated for Grammys 2022 and also winning it. In a recent interview, Suga said, “I’d like for us to be nominated for a Grammy again. I want to receive the award.”Also Read - 'BTS Butter Has No Copyright Issue,' Big Hit Music Clarifies

While the nominations for Grammy Awards 2022 will be announced later this year, fans are hoping that BTS is likely to get its name on the list especially after two mega-hits this year – Butter and Permission To Dance. Also Read - BTS Army Feels Proud After K-Pop Group Featured in South Korea's National Icons At Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Interestingly, Suga’s comment comes days after he predicted that Permission to Dance will replace their song Butter on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 and added that the song will also remain on the top spot for four to five weeks. Well, that happened! Permission To Dance replaced Butter on Billboard Charts last week. Also Read - BTS Boys Eating Naan And Paneer Leaves Indian ARMY In Awe: 'Itni Khushi, Itni Khushi' | Watch

While BTS was nominated for Grammy Awards 2021 for the first time, it lost in the Best Pop Duo or Group Performance category against Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. However, they won everyone’s heart and set the stage on fire with their ‘Dynamite’ performance.

The 64th Grammy Awards will be held on January 31, 2022, and will be broadcasted from Los Angeles. The nominations are likely to be released in October this year. However, it will be a little different this year as the organisers of the Grammy Awards have removed its secret nomination review committees. This is the group that determines the contenders for key awards at the mega show. The decision was made earlier this year amid the corruption and rigging allegations.